Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-350

136,123 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-350

2008 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-350

Super Duty SRW XL

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

  1. 6818303
  2. 6818303
  3. 6818303
  4. 6818303
  5. 6818303
  6. 6818303
  7. 6818303
  8. 6818303
  9. 6818303
  10. 6818303
  11. 6818303
  12. 6818303
  13. 6818303
  14. 6818303
  15. 6818303
  16. 6818303
  17. 6818303
  18. 6818303
  19. 6818303
  20. 6818303
  21. 6818303
  22. 6818303
  23. 6818303
  24. 6818303
  25. 6818303
  26. 6818303
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,123KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6818303
  • Stock #: D4390
  • VIN: 1FTWX31R18ED15926

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,123 KM

Vehicle Description

136,123 KM, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Parking Sensors, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $29,998** Stock # D4390


Call Ina Motors Victoria @778-433-0343
Located inVictoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Downtown

2012 Chevrolet Subur...
 148,722 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 2WD Qu...
 78,128 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 79,512 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

Call Dealer

778-433-XXXX

(click to show)

778-433-0343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory