2008 Smart fortwo

PURE-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

2008 Smart fortwo

PURE-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,165KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4389045
  • Stock #: P26832A
  • VIN: WMEEJ31X98K173355
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
3-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

BC Only. Lifetime Free Car Washes With the Galaxy difference, and a 5 Day, 500KM Vehicle Exchange Program, Come for a test drive and see what fits you best!

This unit WAS $6,995 and is NOW $5,888 on sale until December 31st, 2019. Limited Time Offer!   

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • Manual Side Mirror

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

