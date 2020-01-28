Menu
2010 Dodge Journey

SXT - Stow n' Go 3 Zone AC 3rd Row

2010 Dodge Journey

SXT - Stow n' Go 3 Zone AC 3rd Row

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,562KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4532652
  • Stock #: G26758B
  • VIN: 3D4PG5FV2AT229653
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
8

Stow n' Go Rear Seats, Three Zone Temperature Control, Heated Side Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror, Power Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Roof Rails, Fog Lights, Eco Mode, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #G26758B

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Auxillary input
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

