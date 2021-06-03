Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

233,099 KM

Details Description

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT - PRICED TO SELL! 4X4, SUPERCAB, 6.5 ft BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

XLT - PRICED TO SELL! 4X4, SUPERCAB, 6.5 ft BOX

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

  1. 7170752
  2. 7170752
  3. 7170752
  4. 7170752
  5. 7170752
  6. 7170752
  7. 7170752
  8. 7170752
  9. 7170752
  10. 7170752
  11. 7170752
  12. 7170752
  13. 7170752
  14. 7170752
  15. 7170752
  16. 7170752
  17. 7170752
  18. 7170752
  19. 7170752
  20. 7170752
Contact Seller

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

233,099KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7170752
  • Stock #: M4411
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EV0AFB12473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # M4411
  • Mileage 233,099 KM

Vehicle Description

233,099 KMS, 4X4, Trailer Brake, Power Options, 40-20-40 Bench Seat (6 Seater), Cruise Control, Aftermarket LCD Touchscreen Double Din Deck, Air Conditioning, Aux/USB Inputs, 12v Power Outlet, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Tinted Windows, Tonnaeu Cover, Hitch Receiever, Trailer Hookups, Locking Tailgate, Running Boards, Custom-Made Wooden Box Liner, and Much More!


Stock#: M4411


Call Ina Motors Victoria @ 778-433-0343
Located in Victoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Downtown

2012 Ford Fusion SE ...
 99,617 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 17,000 KM
$35,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 45,000 KM
$30,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

Call Dealer

778-433-XXXX

(click to show)

778-433-0343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory