2010 Ford F-150

$21,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 8 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7170770

7170770 Stock #: D4390A

D4390A VIN: 1FTEX1E89AFC08804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # D4390A

Mileage 140,860 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.