2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT - RWD 4.0L V6 EXT CAB SHORT BOX

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT - RWD 4.0L V6 EXT CAB SHORT BOX

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 139,480KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595724
  • Stock #: X27329A
  • VIN: 1FTKR4EE4APA07486
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Hitch Receiver, Box Liner, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Auxilary Input, and Much More... Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year! Come for a test drive and see what fits you best! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27329A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

