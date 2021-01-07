Menu
2011 Honda Civic

101,461 KM

Details Description Features

$9,089

+ tax & licensing
$9,089

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2011 Honda Civic

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan SE-SUNROOF, USB, AUX

2011 Honda Civic

Sedan SE-SUNROOF, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale

$9,089

+ taxes & licensing

101,461KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6599445
  • Stock #: P28358A
  • VIN: 2HGFA1E67BH015069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P28358A
  • Mileage 101,461 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Power Sunroof, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, A/C, CD Player, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28358A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Heated Exterior Mirrors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

