2011 Mitsubishi RVR

SE-AWD, HITCH RECEIVER, BLUETOOTH

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,455KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4629570
  • Stock #: P26618
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU0BZ605018
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Alloy Wheels, Hitch Receiver, AWD, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxilary Input, A/C, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, CD Player, Heated Front Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Remote Keyless Entry and much more... 

 This unit WAS $11,995 and is NOW $9,888 on sale until February 29th, 2020. Limited Time Offer! 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26618

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • hitch receiver
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Side Turn Indicators

Send A Message