2011 Nissan Juke

SL - Aux Input Cruise Control *FREE* Car Washes

2011 Nissan Juke

SL - Aux Input Cruise Control *FREE* Car Washes

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$10,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 159,741KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764828
  • Stock #: X27111A
  • VIN: JN8AF5MR3BT015333
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Cruise Control, Auxiliary Input, CD Player, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

