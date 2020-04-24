Menu
2012 Honda Civic

COUPE EX

2012 Honda Civic

COUPE EX

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,360KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4905687
  • Stock #: F27295A
  • VIN: 2HGFG3A50CH007159
Exterior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #F27295A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Econ
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

