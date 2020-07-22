Menu
2012 Lexus ES 350

37,279 KM

Details Description

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2012 Lexus ES 350

2012 Lexus ES 350

NAV Heated Seats Moonroof

2012 Lexus ES 350

NAV Heated Seats Moonroof

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  • Listing ID: 5407022
  • Stock #: E27785
  • VIN: JTHBK1EG7C2493875

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

37,279KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # E27785
  • Mileage 37,279 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Keyless Ignition, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Moonroof, Power Telescoping and Power Tilt Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #E27785


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

