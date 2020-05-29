2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Onstar Power Options Power Windows

Power Passenger Seat

Power Locks

POWER LIFT GATE Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Side Turn Indicators

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

CENTER ARM REST REAR

Height Adjustable Passenger Seat

Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

