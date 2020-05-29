Menu
$10,948

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - Power Seats Dual Zone A/C Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$10,948

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,492KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5200493
  • Stock #: V27388B
  • VIN: 1G11E5SA2DF294053
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Power Front Seats, Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support, Dual Zone Climate Control, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Bluetooth, Auxilary and USB Input, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic Headlights, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27388B


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

