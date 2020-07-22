Menu
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

116,231 KM

Details Description Features

$8,916

+ tax & licensing
$8,916

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT-LEATHER/CLOTH INTERIOR, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, POWER DRIVER SEAT

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT-LEATHER/CLOTH INTERIOR, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, POWER DRIVER SEAT

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  Listing ID: 5406977
  Stock #: V26004A
  VIN: 1G11C5SA7DF228393
Sale Price

$8,916

+ taxes & licensing

116,231KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # V26004A
  • Mileage 116,231 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Leather/Cloth Interior, Auto Headlights, A/C, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, LCD Touch Screen, Satelitte Radio, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #V26004A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
Side Turn Indicators
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
Center Console Storage - Rear Seat

