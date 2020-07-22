2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Onstar Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features Center Arm Rest Hood struts low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat Side Turn Indicators ILLUMINATED VISOR(S) CENTER ARM REST REAR Center Console Storage - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.