2013 Chrysler 300

TOURING - Heated Seats Sunroof Bluetooth

2013 Chrysler 300

TOURING - Heated Seats Sunroof Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,037KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4764837
  • Stock #: X27213A
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG0DH702380
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Keyless Ignition, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Panoramic Sunroof, Back Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

