Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Avenger

SXT Plus

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4905684
  2. 4905684
  3. 4905684
  4. 4905684
  5. 4905684
  6. 4905684
  7. 4905684
  8. 4905684
  9. 4905684
  10. 4905684
  11. 4905684
  12. 4905684
  13. 4905684
  14. 4905684
  15. 4905684
  16. 4905684
  17. 4905684
  18. 4905684
  19. 4905684
  20. 4905684
  21. 4905684
  22. 4905684
  23. 4905684
  24. 4905684
  25. 4905684
  26. 4905684
  27. 4905684
  28. 4905684
  29. 4905684
  30. 4905684
  31. 4905684
  32. 4905684
Contact Seller
Sale Price

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,987KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4905684
  • Stock #: C27211A
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB6DN612705
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #C27211A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • **SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2017 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 39,103 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 40,439 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Corolla ...
 9,034 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message