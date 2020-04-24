2013 Dodge Avenger

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Compass

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Side Turn Indicators

ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Auto Dim RV Mirror

CENTER ARM REST REAR

**SUNROOF**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.