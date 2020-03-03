Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Charger

SE - USB Port AC Dual Exhaust Keyless Ignition

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Charger

SE - USB Port AC Dual Exhaust Keyless Ignition

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4764840
  2. 4764840
  3. 4764840
  4. 4764840
  5. 4764840
  6. 4764840
  7. 4764840
  8. 4764840
  9. 4764840
  10. 4764840
  11. 4764840
  12. 4764840
  13. 4764840
  14. 4764840
  15. 4764840
  16. 4764840
  17. 4764840
  18. 4764840
  19. 4764840
  20. 4764840
  21. 4764840
  22. 4764840
  23. 4764840
  24. 4764840
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,833KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4764840
  • Stock #: X27131A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG3DH582752
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Cruise Control, Auto Headlights, Air Conditioning, Keyless Ignition, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Spoiler, Dual Exhaust, Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2018 Kia Optima LX+ ...
 54,017 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 TRADES...
 46,605 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 72,099 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message