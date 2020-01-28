Menu
2013 Ford F-150

XTR-SUPER CREW CAB 3.5L V6 SHORT BOX - 4X4

2013 Ford F-150

XTR-SUPER CREW CAB 3.5L V6 SHORT BOX - 4X4

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,615KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4541214
  • Stock #: P26987
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET5DFB39951
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

BC Only, Running Boards, Locking Tailgate, Hitch Receiver, Tow Package, 4X4, Alloy Wheels, Block Heater, Hood Struts, Auxilary Input, USB Port, Bluetooth, A/C, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD Player, Satelitte Radio, Back-Up Camera, Power Driver Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel and much more... 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P26987

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Windows
  • Rear Sliding Window
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Blind Spot Mirrors
  • Locking Tailgate
  • Trailer Brake
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • EcoBoost
  • hitch receiver
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

