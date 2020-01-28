Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO - Manual Trans Heated Seats Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO - Manual Trans Heated Seats Turbo

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4526745
  2. 4526745
  3. 4526745
  4. 4526745
  5. 4526745
  6. 4526745
  7. 4526745
  8. 4526745
  9. 4526745
  10. 4526745
  11. 4526745
  12. 4526745
  13. 4526745
  14. 4526745
  15. 4526745
  16. 4526745
  17. 4526745
  18. 4526745
  19. 4526745
  20. 4526745
  21. 4526745
  22. 4526745
  23. 4526745
  24. 4526745
  25. 4526745
  26. 4526745
  27. 4526745
  28. 4526745
  29. 4526745
  30. 4526745
  31. 4526745
  32. 4526745
  33. 4526745
  34. 4526745
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 46,455KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4526745
  • Stock #: V25775A
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE1DU145219
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
4

Manual Transmission, Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Power Driver's Seat Lumbar Support, Premium Audio by Dimension, Automatic Headlights, Turbocharged 4 Cylinder Engine, Keyless Ignition, Reverse Park Assist, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Keyless Entry, Roof Spoiler, Dual Exhaust, and Much More... 

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V25775A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2017 BMW 3 Series 33...
 49,993 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2004 Chrysler PT Cru...
 112,881 KM
$5,395 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 16,317 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message