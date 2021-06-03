Menu
2013 Toyota Tacoma

114,352 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

2013 Toyota Tacoma

2013 Toyota Tacoma

SRS - 4X4, EXT CAB, SHORT BOX

2013 Toyota Tacoma

SRS - 4X4, EXT CAB, SHORT BOX

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

114,352KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7170764
  Stock #: M4413
  VIN: 5TFUX4EN7DX017111

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 4
  Mileage 114,352 KM

Vehicle Description

114,352 KM, 4X4, Lumbar Support Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Aux/USB Inputs, CD Player, Power Options, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, LCD Touchscreen, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, Box Liner, Tinted Windows, and much more!


Stock#: M4413


Call Ina Motors Victoria @778-433-0343
Located inVictoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

