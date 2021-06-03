2013 Toyota Tacoma

$31,998 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 3 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7170764

7170764 Stock #: M4413

M4413 VIN: 5TFUX4EN7DX017111

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 114,352 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

