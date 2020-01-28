Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Spark

LS-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Spark

LS-*LIFETIME FREE CAR WASHES*

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4541217
  2. 4541217
  3. 4541217
  4. 4541217
  5. 4541217
  6. 4541217
  7. 4541217
  8. 4541217
  9. 4541217
  10. 4541217
  11. 4541217
  12. 4541217
  13. 4541217
  14. 4541217
  15. 4541217
  16. 4541217
  17. 4541217
  18. 4541217
  19. 4541217
  20. 4541217
  21. 4541217
  22. 4541217
  23. 4541217
  24. 4541217
  25. 4541217
  26. 4541217
  27. 4541217
Contact Seller

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,284KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4541217
  • Stock #: D26030C
  • VIN: KL8CB6S93EC416886
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #D26030C

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Onstar
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • REAR DEFOG
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2018 Ford EcoSport T...
 27,863 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey S...
 127,562 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 63,201 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message