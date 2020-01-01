Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT-BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, AUXILIARY INPUT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

SXT-BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, AUXILIARY INPUT

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4454907
  2. 4454907
  3. 4454907
  4. 4454907
  5. 4454907
  6. 4454907
  7. 4454907
  8. 4454907
  9. 4454907
  10. 4454907
  11. 4454907
  12. 4454907
  13. 4454907
  14. 4454907
  15. 4454907
  16. 4454907
  17. 4454907
  18. 4454907
  19. 4454907
  20. 4454907
  21. 4454907
  22. 4454907
  23. 4454907
  24. 4454907
  25. 4454907
  26. 4454907
  27. 4454907
  28. 4454907
  29. 4454907
  30. 4454907
  31. 4454907
  32. 4454907
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,708KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4454907
  • Stock #: E27007A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCB1ET280054
Exterior Colour
Orange
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Alloy Wheels, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satelitte Radio, Keyless Ignition, CD Player, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • 115 V Power Outlet
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Gas
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • speed sensitive volume
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • IN FLOOR STORAGE
  • BLUETOOTH - UCONNECT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 101,601 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 39,450 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 25,035 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message