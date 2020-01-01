Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

123,178 KM

Details Description Features

$10,599

+ tax & licensing
$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

GX-SKY - Bluetooth, CD Player, Free Carwashes!

Location

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Sale

$10,599

+ taxes & licensing

123,178KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6269502
  • Stock #: G28112A
  • VIN: 3MZBM1U75EM110974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # G28112A
  • Mileage 123,178 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Bluetooth, Keyless Ignition, Automatic Transmission, CD Player, USB/AUX Inputs, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
CD Player
Bluetooth
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage

