2014 RAM 1500

ST - DUAL EXHAUST AFTERMARKET ALLOY WHEELS

2014 RAM 1500

ST - DUAL EXHAUST AFTERMARKET ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,018KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4590735
  • Stock #: X27422
  • VIN: 3C6JR6AT1EG324056
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

5.7L V8 HEMI, Aftermarket Alloy Wheels, Aftermarket Smoked Taillights, Dual Exhaust, Auxilary Input, USB Port, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Middle Bench Seat, Box Liner, Locking/Removable Tailgate, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27422

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Manual Windows
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Manual locks
  • Tow/haul
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Center Console Storage
  • Manual Side Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

