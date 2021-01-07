Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 1500

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$32,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Edition Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn Edition Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

  1. 6469441
  2. 6469441
  3. 6469441
  4. 6469441
  5. 6469441
  6. 6469441
  7. 6469441
  8. 6469441
  9. 6469441
  10. 6469441
  11. 6469441
  12. 6469441
  13. 6469441
  14. 6469441
  15. 6469441
  16. 6469441
  17. 6469441
  18. 6469441
  19. 6469441
  20. 6469441
  21. 6469441
  22. 6469441
Contact Seller

$32,998

+ taxes & licensing

142,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6469441
  • Stock #: 3956
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT5ES341466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic
4WD
142,*** KM
5.7L V8
No Accidents
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Parking Sensors
Heated / Cooled Seats
Leather Interior
Navigation
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera


Price$32,998**
Stock # 3956
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


? Good credit, bad credit, past divorce, bankruptcy, credit proposal? NO Problem!
? Family owned business serving Victoria for 8+ years
? We have over 100 vehicles to fit your needs
? CarFAX Available
? Warranty Available
? We are BBB accredited with an A+ rating


Call Ina Motors @ 778-433-0343
Located in Victoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258
inamotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Package
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Downtown

2013 Mazda MAZDA6 I ...
 104,000 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

Call Dealer

778-433-XXXX

(click to show)

778-433-0343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory