2014 RAM 1500

127,000 KM

Details Description

$37,998

+ tax & licensing
$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn LIMITED

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

$37,998

+ taxes & licensing

127,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6639749
  • Stock #: C4348
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PM9ES475843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Ina Motors Victoria @778-433-0343
Located inVictoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

