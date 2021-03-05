Menu
2014 RAM 1500

161,000 KM

Details Description

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

161,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6639752
  • Stock #: C4353
  • VIN: 1C6RR7HT9ES142239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C4353
  • Mileage 161,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Call Ina Motors Victoria @778-433-0343
Located inVictoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

