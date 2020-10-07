Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Cadillac ATS

36,157 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

Contact Seller
2015 Cadillac ATS

2015 Cadillac ATS

Sedan STANDARD- AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Cadillac ATS

Sedan STANDARD- AWD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 6054210
  2. 6054210
  3. 6054210
  4. 6054210
  5. 6054210
  6. 6054210
  7. 6054210
  8. 6054210
  9. 6054210
  10. 6054210
  11. 6054210
  12. 6054210
  13. 6054210
  14. 6054210
  15. 6054210
  16. 6054210
  17. 6054210
  18. 6054210
  19. 6054210
  20. 6054210
  21. 6054210
  22. 6054210
  23. 6054210
  24. 6054210
  25. 6054210
  26. 6054210
  27. 6054210
  28. 6054210
  29. 6054210
  30. 6054210
  31. 6054210
  32. 6054210
  33. 6054210
  34. 6054210
  35. 6054210
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

36,157KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6054210
  • Stock #: P28341
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX4F0138343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P28341
  • Mileage 36,157 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, AWD, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Dual Exhaust, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Dual Climate Control and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #P28341


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bose Sound System
All Wheel Drive
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
Hood struts
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
WIRELESS CHARGING
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2016 GMC Canyon 2WD ...
 86,777 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Dart GT-L...
 88,766 KM
$12,188 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango G...
 31,849 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory