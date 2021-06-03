Menu
2015 Jeep Renegade

60,611 KM

Details

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

NORTH - GORGEOUS SOLAR YELLOW, BC ONLY, NO ACCIDENTS

NORTH - GORGEOUS SOLAR YELLOW, BC ONLY, NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

60,611KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7170773
  • Stock #: M4417
  • VIN: ZACCJBBT2FPB40552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,611 KM

Vehicle Description

60,611 KM, Power Options, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Driver Seat with Lumbar Support, Dual Climate Control, Telescopic/Tilt Steering Wheel, Bluetooth, Hands-Free Voice Control, Aux/USB Inputs, Air Conditioning, Snow/Sand/Mud Modes, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Outside Temperature Gauge, and much more!


Stock#: M4417


Call Ina Motors Victoria @ 778-433-0343
Located in Victoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

