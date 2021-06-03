2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

$17,998 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 8 1 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7170803

7170803 Stock #: M4421

M4421 VIN: JA32X2HU4FU600382

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # M4421

Mileage 35,817 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.