2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

35,817 KM

Details

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

GT - LOW KMS, BC ONLY REGISTERED

2015 Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback

GT - LOW KMS, BC ONLY REGISTERED

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

35,817KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7170803
  Stock #: M4421
  VIN: JA32X2HU4FU600382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  Stock # M4421
  • Mileage 35,817 KM

Vehicle Description

35,817 KM, Leather Interior, Power Options, Heated Seats, Power Sunroof, Keyless Ignition, Rockford Fosgate Sound and Touchscreen Dash, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, LCD Touchscreen, Bluetooth, Aux/USB Inputs, A/C, Steering Wheel Controls, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Outside Temperature Gauge, Tinted Winsdows, Anti-Theft, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, and much more!


Stock#: M4421


Call Ina Motors Victoria @778-433-0343
Located inVictoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle, please refer to the vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

