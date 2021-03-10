Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

56,958 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

Contact Seller
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2WD 4dr CVT SE - More photo's coming soon...

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2WD 4dr CVT SE - More photo's coming soon...

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

Contact Seller

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

56,958KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6818297
  • Stock #: P0223A
  • VIN: 4A4AH3AU2FE609367

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P0223A
  • Mileage 56,958 KM

Vehicle Description

56,958 KM, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Aux / USB Inputs, Power Options.


Price $14,998**
Stock #C0223A
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


Call Ina Motors Westshore @ 778-406-0610
Located in Langford BC at 2836 Millstream Rd
** plus $699 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 41893


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Downtown

2012 Chevrolet Subur...
 148,722 KM
$25,998 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 2WD Qu...
 78,128 KM
$27,998 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Patriot 4W...
 79,512 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

Call Dealer

778-433-XXXX

(click to show)

778-433-0343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory