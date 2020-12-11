Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Altima

79,263 KM

Details Description Features

$13,482

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,482

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Altima

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Altima

2.5 S-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 6350798
  2. 6350798
  3. 6350798
  4. 6350798
  5. 6350798
  6. 6350798
  7. 6350798
  8. 6350798
  9. 6350798
  10. 6350798
  11. 6350798
  12. 6350798
  13. 6350798
  14. 6350798
  15. 6350798
  16. 6350798
  17. 6350798
  18. 6350798
  19. 6350798
  20. 6350798
  21. 6350798
  22. 6350798
  23. 6350798
  24. 6350798
  25. 6350798
  26. 6350798
  27. 6350798
  28. 6350798
  29. 6350798
  30. 6350798
  31. 6350798
  32. 6350798
  33. 6350798
  34. 6350798
  35. 6350798
  36. 6350798
Contact Seller
Sale

$13,482

+ taxes & licensing

79,263KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6350798
  • Stock #: D28484
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0FN336080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # D28484
  • Mileage 79,263 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlights, Power Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #D28484


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
DUAL EXHAUST
BACK UP CAMERA
Center Arm Rest
USB port
Keyless Ignition
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2019 Honda Fit LX W/...
 43,659 KM
$18,757 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Veloste...
 18,260 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Leaf SL ...
 21,276 KM
$33,699 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory