2015 Nissan Altima

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering remote start Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Auto ON/OFF Headlights REAR DEFOG Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor

Additional Features DUAL EXHAUST BACK UP CAMERA Center Arm Rest USB port Keyless Ignition low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Heated Exterior Mirrors Vehicle Information Center Satelitte Radio 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Cup Holders - Rear Seat ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.