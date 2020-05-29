Menu
$11,816

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2015 Nissan Sentra

SV - Heated Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth

Location

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$11,816

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,365KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5200502
  • Stock #: E27687
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXFL692804
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Keyless Ignition, Auxillary and USB Input, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Power Locks, Fog Lights, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27687


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

