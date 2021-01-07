Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

34,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S 6A

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

TSI S 6A

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

  1. 6469429
  2. 6469429
  3. 6469429
  4. 6469429
  5. 6469429
  6. 6469429
  7. 6469429
  8. 6469429
  9. 6469429
  10. 6469429
  11. 6469429
  12. 6469429
  13. 6469429
  14. 6469429
  15. 6469429
  16. 6469429
  17. 6469429
  18. 6469429
  19. 6469429
  20. 6469429
  21. 6469429
  22. 6469429
Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6469429
  • Stock #: 3972
  • VIN: 3VW217AU2FM077259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3972
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic
FWD
34,,*** KM
1.8L I-4 CYL
Local BC HATBK
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Heated Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Sunroof
Cruise Control
Power Options


Price $18,998**
Stock # 3972
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


? Good credit, bad credit, past divorce, bankruptcy, credit proposal? NO Problem!
? Family owned business serving Victoria for 8+ years
? We have over 100 vehicles to fit your needs
? CarFAX Available
? Warranty Available
? We are BBB accredited with an A+ rating


Call Ina Motors @ 778-433-0343
Located in Victoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258
inamotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Bluetooth
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ina Motors Downtown

2006 Chevrolet Cobal...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Wave LT
 129,000 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla CE
 25,000 KM
$20,998 + tax & lic

Email Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

Call Dealer

778-433-XXXX

(click to show)

778-433-0343

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory