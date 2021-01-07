2015 Volkswagen Golf

+ taxes & licensing
778-433-0343
2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5
778-433-0343
+ taxes & licensing
Automatic
FWD
34,,*** KM
1.8L I-4 CYL
Local BC HATBK
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Heated Leather Seats
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Sunroof
Cruise Control
Power Options
Price $18,998**
Stock # 3972
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.
? Good credit, bad credit, past divorce, bankruptcy, credit proposal? NO Problem!
? Family owned business serving Victoria for 8+ years
? We have over 100 vehicles to fit your needs
? CarFAX Available
? Warranty Available
? We are BBB accredited with an A+ rating
Call Ina Motors @ 778-433-0343
Located in Victoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258
inamotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5