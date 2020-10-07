Menu
2016 GMC Canyon

86,777 KM

Details Description Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2016 GMC Canyon

2016 GMC Canyon

2WD SLE - Crew Cab, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera

2016 GMC Canyon

2WD SLE - Crew Cab, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,777KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6045474
  Stock #: P28103A
  VIN: 1GTG5CE39G1155364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,777 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Canyon features Power Locks, Windows and Mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Tow Package, Box Liner, 12 Volt Power Outlet, Back-Up Camera, LCD Touch Screen, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth, 17" Alloy Wheels and much more...


Stock #P28103A


Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Tow Package
Remote Keyless Entry
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box liner
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
Tonneau Cover
BACK UP CAMERA
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Satelitte Radio
hitch receiver
LCD Touch Screen
Tow/haul
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
CENTER ARM REST REAR

