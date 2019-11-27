Menu
2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Blind Spot Cameras Moonroof Heated Seats

2016 Honda CR-V

EX-L - Blind Spot Cameras Moonroof Heated Seats

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$27,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,704KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4364043
  • Stock #: X27206
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H74GH100541
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth, HDMI Ports, Blind Spot Cameras, Back Up Camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Power Moonroof, Power Driver's Seat, Dual Zone Climate Control, Keyless Ignition, Heated Front Seats, Sport Mode, ECON Mode, Tow Hooks, and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

