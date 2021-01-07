Menu
2016 Honda Odyssey

67,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,998

+ tax & licensing
$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

Ina Motors Downtown

778-433-0343

2016 Honda Odyssey

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navigation

2016 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/Navigation

Location

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

778-433-0343

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

67,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6469465
  • Stock #: 3713
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H64GB506852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 3713
  • Mileage 67,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic
FWD
67,*** KM
Alloy Wheels
Fog Lights
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Navigation
Power Options
Moonroof
Power Rear Hatch
8 Passenger
Cruise Control
Dual Climate


SALE PRICE: $27,998**
ORIGINAL PRICE: $31,998**
Stock # 3713
Financing payments calculated at 5.99% A.P.R.


? Good credit, bad credit, past divorce, bankruptcy, credit proposal? NO Problem!
? Family owned business serving Victoria for 8+ years
? We have over 100 vehicles to fit your needs
? CarFAX Available
? Warranty Available
? We are BBB accredited with an A+ rating


Call Ina Motors @ 778-433-0343
Located in Victoria BC at 2224 Douglas St
** plus $599 documentation fee and applicable taxes
D# 31258
inamotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sliding Doors
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Leather Steering Wheel
BACKUP CAMERA
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Push Button Ignition w/key

Ina Motors Downtown

Ina Motors Downtown

2224 Douglas St, Victoria, BC V8T 4L5

