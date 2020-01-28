Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT APPEARANCE - Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

SPORT APPEARANCE - Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4599606
  2. 4599606
  3. 4599606
  4. 4599606
  5. 4599606
  6. 4599606
  7. 4599606
  8. 4599606
  9. 4599606
  10. 4599606
  11. 4599606
  12. 4599606
  13. 4599606
  14. 4599606
  15. 4599606
  16. 4599606
  17. 4599606
  18. 4599606
  19. 4599606
  20. 4599606
  21. 4599606
  22. 4599606
  23. 4599606
  24. 4599606
  25. 4599606
  26. 4599606
  27. 4599606
  28. 4599606
  29. 4599606
  30. 4599606
  31. 4599606
  32. 4599606
  33. 4599606
  34. 4599606
  35. 4599606
  36. 4599606
  37. 4599606
  38. 4599606
  39. 4599606
  40. 4599606
  41. 4599606
  42. 4599606
  43. 4599606
  44. 4599606
  45. 4599606
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,102KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4599606
  • Stock #: M26991
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE7GU607703
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black Cloth
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Want an Environmentally friendly vehicle?  This 2016 Hyundai Elantra has a 2.0L GDI engine, suspension and steering systems that are tuned for high performance. Engine combustion is optimized by Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing, an innovation that also works to reduce emission levels.  Other features include Bluetooth, Power Moonroof, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Active Eco and much more...

Stock # M26991

Galaxy Motors is home to the 5 Day/ 500 Km owner exchange program. All of our vehicles come with a free year of oil changes and a lifetime of free car washes. (Inside and out!) See Dealer for Details.

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. 

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Active Eco
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 57,102 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 31,478 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2007 Ford Ranger SPO...
 175,254 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message