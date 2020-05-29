2016 Hyundai Sonata

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Remote Keyless Entry

Remote Trunk Release

Auto ON/OFF Headlights

REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels

Spoiler Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Sport Mode Seating Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Height Adjustable Driver Seat Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA

Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

Keyless Ignition

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Vehicle Information Center

Satelitte Radio

LCD Touch Screen

Eco Mode

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Side Turn Indicators

CENTER ARM REST REAR

Height Adjustable Passenger Seat

Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.