Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SE - Heated Front and Rear Seats Moonroof

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SE - Heated Front and Rear Seats Moonroof

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 5200481
  2. 5200481
  3. 5200481
  4. 5200481
  5. 5200481
  6. 5200481
  7. 5200481
  8. 5200481
  9. 5200481
  10. 5200481
  11. 5200481
  12. 5200481
  13. 5200481
  14. 5200481
  15. 5200481
  16. 5200481
  17. 5200481
  18. 5200481
  19. 5200481
  20. 5200481
  21. 5200481
  22. 5200481
  23. 5200481
  24. 5200481
  25. 5200481
  26. 5200481
  27. 5200481
  28. 5200481
  29. 5200481
  30. 5200481
Contact Seller

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,844KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5200481
  • Stock #: X27571A
  • VIN: 5NPE24AF6GH289800
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Keyless Ignition, Bluetooth, Auxillary and USB Input, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27571A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
Seating
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Eco Mode
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2006 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 106,017 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Spark...
 48,922 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Rio EX-HEAT...
 83,869 KM
$13,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory