Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK - Heated/AC Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

TRAILHAWK - Heated/AC Seats, Navigation, Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4604850
  2. 4604850
  3. 4604850
  4. 4604850
  5. 4604850
  6. 4604850
  7. 4604850
  8. 4604850
  9. 4604850
  10. 4604850
  11. 4604850
  12. 4604850
  13. 4604850
  14. 4604850
  15. 4604850
  16. 4604850
  17. 4604850
  18. 4604850
  19. 4604850
  20. 4604850
  21. 4604850
  22. 4604850
  23. 4604850
  24. 4604850
  25. 4604850
  26. 4604850
  27. 4604850
  28. 4604850
  29. 4604850
  30. 4604850
  31. 4604850
  32. 4604850
  33. 4604850
  34. 4604850
  35. 4604850
  36. 4604850
  37. 4604850
  38. 4604850
  39. 4604850
  40. 4604850
  41. 4604850
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,306KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4604850
  • Stock #: C27220
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS3GW344897
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Accident-Free, BC Only, Navigation, Leather, Bluetooth, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Multi-Surface Mode 4x4, Backup Camera, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #C27220

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Hill Descent Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Garage door opener
  • remote start
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Roof Rack
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Sport Mode
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • DUAL EXHAUST
  • BACK UP CAMERA
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • LEATHER
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • Keyless Ignition
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Roof Spoiler
  • Forward Collision Warning
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Power Panoramic Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Detection
  • LCD Touch Screen
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Sv Mirror Turn Indicators
  • speed sensitive volume
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
  • Auto Dim RV Mirror
  • CENTER ARM REST REAR
  • Height Adjustable Passenger Seat
  • AC Front Seats
  • Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
  • **NAVIGATION**

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 60,306 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 57,102 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Qashqai ...
 31,485 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message