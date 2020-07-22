Menu
2016 Jeep Compass

94,803 KM

$18,172

+ tax & licensing
$18,172

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2016 Jeep Compass

2016 Jeep Compass

HIGH ALTITUDE-4WD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

2016 Jeep Compass

HIGH ALTITUDE-4WD, LEATHER, SUNROOF

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$18,172

+ taxes & licensing

94,803KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5597058
  • Stock #: L27881A
  • VIN: 1C4NJDAB2GD771217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 94,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-Free, BC Only, 4WD, Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Auto Headlight, Power Driver Seat, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera and much more...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #L27881A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
dvd player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
POWER MOONROOF
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Blind Spot Mirrors
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Satelitte Radio
LCD Touch Screen
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Auto Dim RV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

