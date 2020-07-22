2016 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer dvd player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Height Adjustable Driver Seat Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Blind Spot Mirrors Heated Exterior Mirrors Satelitte Radio LCD Touch Screen 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage Auto Dim RV Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.