2016 Kia Forte

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls tilt steering Remote Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release REAR DEFOG Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Windows POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors Center Arm Rest USB port low fuel warning Outside temp gauge Satelitte Radio Active Eco 12 V Power Outlet AUXILARY INPUT Power Side Mirrors Center Console Storage ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

