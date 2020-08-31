Menu
2016 Kia Forte

145,834 KM

Details Description Features

$9,066

+ tax & licensing
$9,066

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$9,066

+ taxes & licensing

145,834KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5743992
  • Stock #: C27574A
  • VIN: KNAFX4A63G5465432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C27574A
  • Mileage 145,834 KM

Vehicle Description

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra.Stock #C27574A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
Alloy Wheels
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
POWER MOONROOF
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Satelitte Radio
Active Eco
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)

