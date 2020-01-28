Menu
2016 Kia Soul

EV LUXURY - NAV Heated Seats Bluetooth

2016 Kia Soul

EV LUXURY - NAV Heated Seats Bluetooth

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,474KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4558941
  • Stock #: V27249
  • VIN: KNDJP3AE7G7016290
Exterior Colour
Grey
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Heated Front Seats, Heated Leather Steering Wheel, Automatic Headlights, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Navigation, Back Up Camera, Touch Screen, Active Eco, Keyless Ignition, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Steering Wheel Controls, Outside Temperature Guage, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #V27249

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Send A Message