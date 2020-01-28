Menu
2016 Scion FR-S

- DUAL EXHAUST BLUETOOTH BACK UP CAMERA BASE

2016 Scion FR-S

- DUAL EXHAUST BLUETOOTH BACK UP CAMERA BASE

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,634KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4595718
  • Stock #: E27399
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA1XG9705261
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Alloy Wheels, Dual Exhaust, Remote Keyless Entry, Back-Up Camera, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Auxilary Input, USB Port, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, Power Locks, Adjustable Tilt Steering, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Fog Lights, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #E27399

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

