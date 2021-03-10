2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
250-478-7603
4391 Westshore Pkwy, Victoria, BC V9B 5Z1
250-478-7603
+ taxes & licensing
This 2017 Silverado 1500 LTZ 4X4 features a Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Assist, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Memory Seats, Heated and Air Conditioned Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry, 20" Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging Station, 4G/LTE Wifi and much more...
Stock #M28118A
Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.
Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.
Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4391 Westshore Pkwy, Victoria, BC V9B 5Z1