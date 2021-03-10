Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

71,674 KM

$42,944

+ tax & licensing
$42,944

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 4X4, Navigation, Leather Interior

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ - 4X4, Navigation, Leather Interior

Galaxy Motors Victoria

4391 Westshore Pkwy, Victoria, BC V9B 5Z1

250-478-7603

Sale

$42,944

+ taxes & licensing

71,674KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6701480
  • Stock #: M28118A
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ4HG459872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M28118A
  • Mileage 71,674 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Silverado 1500 LTZ 4X4 features a Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Assist, Power Driver and Passenger Seats, Memory Seats, Heated and Air Conditioned Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Adjustable Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry, 20" Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, Navigation, Satellite Radio, USB, Bluetooth, Wireless Charging Station, 4G/LTE Wifi and much more...


Stock #M28118A


Lifetime Free Car Washes with the Galaxy Difference, 5 Day, 500Km Vehicle Exchange Program, Free Oil Changes for your 1st Year, see dealer for details, come for a test drive and see what fits you best! See Dealer for Details.


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power rear sliding window
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Garage door opener
Tow Package
Remote Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Split Folding Rear Seats
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Chrome Grille
POWER MOONROOF
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
BACK UP CAMERA
Step Bumper
LEATHER
115 V Power Outlet
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Trailer Brake
Satelitte Radio
Power folding side mirrors
Blind Spot Detection
LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST
LCD Touch Screen
WIRELESS CHARGING
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat
speed sensitive volume
ILLUMINATED VISOR(S)
CENTER ARM REST REAR
AC Front Seats
Lumbar Support Drivers Seat
**NAVIGATION**
4G/LTE WIFI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

4391 Westshore Pkwy, Victoria, BC V9B 5Z1

