Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL Heated Seats, Bluetooth, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL Heated Seats, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

  1. 4477134
  2. 4477134
  3. 4477134
  4. 4477134
  5. 4477134
  6. 4477134
  7. 4477134
  8. 4477134
  9. 4477134
  10. 4477134
  11. 4477134
  12. 4477134
  13. 4477134
  14. 4477134
  15. 4477134
  16. 4477134
  17. 4477134
  18. 4477134
  19. 4477134
  20. 4477134
  21. 4477134
  22. 4477134
  23. 4477134
  24. 4477134
  25. 4477134
  26. 4477134
  27. 4477134
  28. 4477134
  29. 4477134
  30. 4477134
  31. 4477134
  32. 4477134
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,935KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4477134
  • Stock #: B26131A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE2HU334008
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

BC Only, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, Air Conditioning, Active Eco, Remote Keyless Entry, Auxiliary/USB Input, Steering Wheel Controls, and Much More...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #B26131A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Additional Features
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Roof Spoiler
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Active Eco
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Side Turn Indicators

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Galaxy Motors Victoria

2008 Jeep Wrangler X...
 131,320 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey S...
 83,708 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Accent ...
 101,601 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

250-478-XXXX

(click to show)

250-478-7603

Send A Message