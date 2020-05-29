Menu
$12,763

+ taxes & licensing

Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL - Heated Seats Moonroof Bluetooth

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL - Heated Seats Moonroof Bluetooth

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

Sale Price

$12,763

+ taxes & licensing

  • 40,846KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5200490
  • Stock #: X27520A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE6HU309659
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Auxillary and USB Input, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Active Eco Mode, Remote Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Side Mirrors, and Much More...


Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X27520A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • REAR DEFOG
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Paddle Shifters
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Roof Spoiler
  • Vehicle Information Center
  • Active Eco
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

