Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Windows

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

REAR DEFOG Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls Powertrain Sport Mode Security Anti-Theft Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Height Adjustable Driver Seat

Additional Features Folding Side Mirrors

Center Arm Rest

USB port

low fuel warning

Outside temp gauge

Eco Mode

12 V Power Outlet

AUXILARY INPUT

Power Side Mirrors

Center Console Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.