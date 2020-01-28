Menu
2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT - BLUETOOTH CRUISE 4X4

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT - BLUETOOTH CRUISE 4X4

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,372KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4590729
  • Stock #: X25769A
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG2HL654654
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

2 Door, 4X4, Removable Hard Top, Alloy Wheels, Tow Hooks, Satelite Radio, Auxilary Input, USB port, Bluetooth, and Much More... Ask us about how you can get 1 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES with the Galaxy Difference! Unsure of your choice? We have a 5 Day /500 km Exchange Program, to put you at ease, ask about The Galaxy Difference!

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #X25769A

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Hill Descent Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Removable Top
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Manual Windows
  • USB port
  • Analog Gauges
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Manual locks
  • Satelitte Radio
  • Air Bag - Side
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Air Bag - Driver Front
  • Air Bag - Passenger Front
  • Center Console Storage

