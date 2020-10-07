Menu
2017 Kia Forte

79,639 KM

Details Description Features

$12,565

+ tax & licensing
Galaxy Motors Victoria

250-478-7603

LX-BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

79,639KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6168417
  • Stock #: G27719A
  • VIN: 3KPFK4A79HE104531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black & Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,639 KM

Vehicle Description

BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Locks, Power Wondows, Power Side Mirrors, CD Player, Satelitte Radio, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...


BC Only, Bluetooth, USB Port, Auxiliary Input, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Locks, Power Wondows, Power Side Mirrors, CD Player, Satelitte Radio, Remote Keyless Entry and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood (ID #30897), Duncan (ID #31033), Nanaimo (ID #30917), and Courtenay (ID #40192). Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Documentation Fee $699 and taxes are extra.Stock #G27719A


Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
Remote Keyless Entry
Remote Trunk Release
REAR DEFOG
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Sport Mode
Split Folding Rear Seats
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Folding Side Mirrors
Center Arm Rest
USB port
low fuel warning
Outside temp gauge
Vehicle Information Center
Satelitte Radio
Eco Mode
12 V Power Outlet
AUXILARY INPUT
Power Side Mirrors
Center Console Storage
Cup Holders - Rear Seat

Galaxy Motors Victoria

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

