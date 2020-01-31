Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT-LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT-LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS

Location

Galaxy Motors Victoria

1772 Island Hwy, Victoria, BC V9B 1H8

250-478-7603

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 69,363KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4627176
  • Stock #: P27142
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL9H0193773
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Accident-Free, Black Leather Interior, Power Moonroof, Heated Front Seats, 3rd Row Seating, Dual Sliding Doors, In Seat Storage, Auxiliary Input, USB Port, Bluetooth, Satelitte Radio, CD Player, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Power Windows, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls and much more...

Galaxy Motors is the #1 used car dealership on Vancouver Island with 4 locations to serve you in Colwood, Duncan, Nanaimo, and Courtenay. Hundreds of fully reconditioned vehicles to choose from with finance rates starting at 4.45% OAC. Need your vehicle serviced? No problem we service all makes and models as well. Apply online or visit us in person and let us get you into your new vehicle today! Documentation Fee $599 and taxes are extra. Stock #P27142

Try as we may, data entry errors can happen when entering a unit into our systems. In the event of a difference between listing and vehicle please refer to the vehicle 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Auto ON/OFF Headlights
  • REAR DEFOG
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
  • Dual sliding doors
  • Folding Side Mirrors
  • USB port
  • low fuel warning
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Satelitte Radio
  • 12 V Power Outlet
  • AUXILARY INPUT
  • Power Side Mirrors
  • Center Console Storage
  • Cup Holders - Rear Seat
  • Side Turn Indicators
  • Center Console Storage - Rear Seat
  • In Seat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Quick Links
Website Inventory

Send A Message